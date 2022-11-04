Türkiye has pledged to send grain and fertilisers to the least developed and developing countries especially in Africa.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa.

Speaking at the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO, Erdogan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.

"During our call with Mr. Putin, he said, 'Let's send grain free of charge to countries like Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.' In that, we were on the same page."

"We will ensure that grain ships reach every country in need, starting with Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan, which are struggling with a severe food crisis and famine," he added.

More steps needed

Erdogan urged the world leaders to take solid steps for grain and fertilisers to be sent to underdeveloped countries at the upcoming G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali.