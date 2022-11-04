TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan vows to send grain, fertilisers to countries in need
Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need. / AA
November 4, 2022

Türkiye has pledged to send grain and fertilisers to the least developed and developing countries especially in Africa.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye and Russia have reached a consensus on making more use of the grain corridor in Black Sea, especially for those in need in Africa.

Speaking at the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association's (MUSIAD) EXPO, Erdogan said Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to send grain free of charge to countries in need.

"During our call with Mr. Putin, he said, 'Let's send grain free of charge to countries like Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan.' In that, we were on the same page."

"We will ensure that grain ships reach every country in need, starting with Somalia, Djibouti, and Sudan, which are struggling with a severe food crisis and famine," he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye: More ships leave Ukrainian ports after resumption of grain deal

More steps needed

Erdogan urged the world leaders to take solid steps for grain and fertilisers to be sent to underdeveloped countries at the upcoming G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali.

Recommended

He lashed out at the mentality perceiving Europe as "garden" and the rest of the world as "wild."

"We do not expect those who exercise colonialism using new ways and methods to adopt a conscientious attitude towards crises," the Turkish president added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in July to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. 

It returned to the deal on Wednesday after a phone call between Erdogan and Putin.

Over 10 million tons of grain has been sent through the landmark deal so far.

READ MORE: US, UN thank Türkiye over resumption of Black Sea grain initiative

SOURCE:AA
