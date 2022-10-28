Cuba is facing its second fuel shortage in seven months, authorities have said, as long lines snaked around many Havana filling stations.

Thursday's queues came a day after state-run Cuba-Petroleum Union (Cupet) announced "a deficit in the availability of fuel" and delivery "difficulties."

"If you manage to find gasoline, then you can waste a whole lot of time waiting in line. Because the queues can go around the whole block," Michael Sanchez, a young driver who waited 10 hours to put gas in his car in Havana, told the AFP news agency.

Cupet blamed the deficit on logistical difficulties and higher-than-usual demand, in a statement published on Twitter on Wednesday.

Communist-led Cuba, which is facing its worst economic crisis in almost 30 years due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and US sanctions, had similar problems in March.

The current distribution crisis comes almost three months after a major fire at a storage plant in the province of Matanzas, which left 17 dead, destroyed four mega-tanks of crude oil and caused $100 million in losses just for the fuel burned, according to official data.

Caught between Russia and US

At a time when Cuba is urging the Biden administration to ease US sanctions that it says stifle hurricane recovery efforts, Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief to debilitating blackouts.