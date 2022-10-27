Pakistan has marked "Black Day" to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the 75th anniversary of the dispute over the Himalayan region, while India threatened to "reclaim" Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan regions from Pakistan.

Special morning prayers were offered in Pakistani mosques on Thursday for those who lost their lives in the conflict in India-administered Kashmir, where many rebel groups have been fighting nearly half a million Indian troops since 1989.

President Arif Alvi in a message said the entire Pakistani nation reaffirms its unwavering support to their Kashmiri people.

"We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven and a half decades," he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid a tribute to Kashmiris and vowed to keep standing by them in their resistance.

"The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), which is a heavily militarised valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long," he tweeted.

Political, social, and human rights activists held rallies in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad to protest the "illegal occupation" of Kashmir and demanded the UN implement its relevant resolutions on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation or OIC in a statement reiterated "its full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right to self-determination."

It called on the international community "to step up its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

UN-recognised dispute

On October 27, 1947, Indian troops landed in Kashmir's main city Srinagar, after India and Pakistan gained their independence from British colonial rule. Both sides entered into a military conflict in the same year that saw Kashmir become a UN-recognised dispute and divided by a de facto border called the Line of Control or LoC.