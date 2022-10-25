Iranian students have protested at multiple universities, defying a crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.

"A student may die but will not accept humiliation," they chanted on Tuesday at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini's death last month, after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

Activists said the security services had warned Amini's family against holding a ceremony and not to ask people to visit her grave on Wednesday in Kurdistan province, otherwise "they should worry for their son's life".

Students protested on Tuesday at Beheshti University and the Khaje Nasir Toosi University of Technology, both in Tehran, as well as Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian, died three days after being taken into custody by the notorious morality police on September 13 while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

