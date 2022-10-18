Mali has said its military government will exercise its right to self-defence if France continued to undermine the West African country's sovereignty and national security.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on Mali in New York on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop repeated allegations that Paris had violated its airspace and delivered arms to militants who have been waging an offensive in northern Mali for the past decade.

"There needs to be a specific meeting of the Security Council which will make it possible for us to bring to light evidence regarding duplicitous acts, acts of espionage and acts of destabilisation waged by France," Diop said.

"The government of Mali reserves the right to exercise its right to self-defence … if France continues to undermine the sovereignty of our country and to undermine its territorial integrity and its national security," he added.

France's representative denied the "defamatory" accusations, defended its intervention in Mali as fully transparent and said the country had never violated any airspace.

Paris' relations with Mali have soured since an August 2020 coup and it is withdrawing troops sent in 2013 to help fight the insurgency.

READ MORE: Mali accuses France of 'acts of aggression', seeks emergency UN meeting

Warning against 'instrumentalising' rights issues

Diop also denied human rights violations by the Malian army reported by the UN and other groups.