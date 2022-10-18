French trade unions have begun a nationwide strike as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages.

Tuesday's strike will primarily affect public sectors such as schools and transportation.

The move comes after workers at several refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend their strike action.

Their industrial action has seriously disrupted fuel distribution across the country but particularly in northern and central France and the Paris region.

Motorists have scrambled to fill tanks as the fuel strike, which has lasted for nearly three weeks, cripples supplies at just over 30 percent of France's service stations and has had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.

President Emmanuel Macron's government used requisitioning powers to force some strikers back to open fuel depots, a move that infuriated unions but has so far been upheld in the courts.

"We will continue to do the utmost," Macron said after a meeting Monday with ministers, adding he wanted the crisis "to be resolved as quickly as possible".

CGT boss Philippe Martinez suggested Monday that the government "get around a table" with the unions to discuss an increase in France's minimum wage.

"Requisitioning is unacceptable and it's never the right solution," added Frederic Souillot, general secretary of the FO union which is also taking part in the day of strike action, the unions' biggest challenge to Macron since he won a new presidential term in May.

READ MORE: Strikes continue at French oil refineries, storage sites