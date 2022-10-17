A Belfast court will hear allegations this week that a senior member of the British royal family abused a young boy at a children's home in the city, 43 years after the death of the royal.

The alleged victim Arthur Smyth, the first person to waive his right to anonymity, said he was abused by an uncle of King Charles III, Lord Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten was murdered along with three other people when the IRA detonated a bomb on his boat in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979.

According to RTE, Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the allegations would form part of a civil action against state bodies responsible for the care of children in Kincora.

Lord Mountbatten has been accused of molesting a 11-year-old boy at the Kincora children's home in Northern Ireland.

