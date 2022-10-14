The G20 has closed talks in Washington without issuing a joint communique, as a growing US-Saudi feud created new tensions in a group already divided over Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies met during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings that have focused on the conflict, soaring inflation and the climate crisis.

"We could do a communique that doesn't mention the war in Ukraine, but we don't want a communique that sweeps things under the rug," a source familiar with the discussions told the AFP news agency.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, whose country chairs the G20 this year said at a news conference, "All member countries underlined that it is very important to continue to preserve this G20 as the premier economic forum for cooperation."

She acknowledged that the group faces "many challenges" and "differences in view", with "escalating geopolitical conflicts, a war in Ukraine which exacerbated and worsened the economic situation."

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said before the meeting that it was "better to have a forum to speak in than none."

Saudi-US rift