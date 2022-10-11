The death toll from the devastating landslide that swept through a northern town of Venezuela is expected to reach 100 victims, President Nicolas Maduro has said the

"Thirty-nine bodies have already been recovered," he said on state television on Tuesday.

"There are still a significant number of missing people: 56... We are reaching almost a hundred fatal victims of this tragedy."

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of Venezuelans roamed the streets of Las Tejerias, digging and searching for missing relatives after devastating floods swept through the town over the weekend, leaving many wondering where they would now live.

"I want them to give me a house for my children because I was left homeless. I was left with nothing," said Yolismar Marin, 22, while sitting in a school serving as a shelter for victims of floods that swept through Las Tejerias on Saturday night.

Though electricity and cellphone coverage has been restored to the town of some 73,000 people, it remains without running water, according to the Reuters news agency witnesses.

"We lost everything," said Marin, accompanied by her two children and husband Devis Manrique, 30. The floods carried mud, rocks, trees and other debris into the town in Venezuela's Aragua state, destroying houses and businesses.

Over 1,000 destroyed, damaged homes