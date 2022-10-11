Two amendments introduced by Democratic Senators Bob Menendez and Chris van Hollen making potential F-16 sales to Türkiye contingent on a series of conditions were removed from the Senate version of the annual US defence spending bill, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Senate convened on Tuesday to finalise the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill, which includes the 2023 defence budget.

Nearly 900 amendments submitted for inclusion in the bill continue to be discussed. No votes are scheduled until November 14 when the chamber re-convenes following a break for the US midterm elections.

According to information obtained from congressional sources, the amendments presented by Menendez and van Hollen were dropped from the bill, the news agency reported.

After the Senate passes the NDAA, it will be made into a joint text with a previous version passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to US President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

A similar amendment to those put forward by Van Hollen and Menendez, which sought to impose conditions on Türkiye's F-16 purchase, was added to the House of Representatives version of the NDAA bill, but these additions are expected to be removed in the joint text.

An approximately $6-billion deal would include the sale of 40 newly built F-16V fighter jets and modernisation kits for 80 F-16 C/D models that the Turkish Air Forces has in its inventory.

