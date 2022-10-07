A bloc of leftist Latin American nations have ramped up pressure against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido at a diplomatic summit, although they failed to pass a motion to discuss ousting his representation from the organisation.

Guaido has declared himself Venezuela's president since 2019 and the Organization of American States (OAS), which is hosting its General Assembly in Lima, has recognised him.

But Guaido has never actually held power, and the country remains led by President Nicolas Maduro.

At the OAS Summit, major Latin American nations led by leftist leaders voted in favour of discussing the possibility of ousting Guaido's representation in the OAS.

While 19 nations voted in favour and only four against, the motion fell short of the necessary 24 votes.

The OAS counts 35 nation members.

The resolution, drafted by the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, would have stripped recognition of Gustavo Tarre as Venezuela's permanent representative at the OAS on the grounds that Guaido is not a head of state.