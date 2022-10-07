WORLD
3 MIN READ
Latin America nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Guaido at OAS meet
Major Latin American countries led by leftist leaders vote in favour of discussing possibility of ousting Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido's representation in summit of Organization of American States.
Latin America nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Guaido at OAS meet
While 19 nations voted in favour and only four against, the motion fell short of the necessary 24 votes. / AP
October 7, 2022

A bloc of leftist Latin American nations have ramped up pressure against Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido at a diplomatic summit, although they failed to pass a motion to discuss ousting his representation from the organisation.

Guaido has declared himself Venezuela's president since 2019 and the Organization of American States (OAS), which is hosting its General Assembly in Lima, has recognised him.

But Guaido has never actually held power, and the country remains led by President Nicolas Maduro.

At the OAS Summit, major Latin American nations led by leftist leaders voted in favour of discussing the possibility of ousting Guaido's representation in the OAS.

While 19 nations voted in favour and only four against, the motion fell short of the necessary 24 votes.

The OAS counts 35 nation members.

The resolution, drafted by the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, would have stripped recognition of Gustavo Tarre as Venezuela's permanent representative at the OAS on the grounds that Guaido is not a head of state.

Recommended

Symbolic shift

"Guaido’s international support has decreased substantially," said Mariano de Alba, a Venezuela analyst at the International Crisis Group. "The opposition is in dire need of a new leadership that is able to coordinate discontent within the country and build leverage so the government has an interest in negotiating with them."

The vote was symbolic of a recent shift in Latin America, with leftist leaders replacing more conservative governments in Chile, Colombia and Peru since last year.

Nations voting against Guaido included Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Brazil and Ecuador abstained.

Guaido's OAS representation announced ahead of the Assembly that they would not attend.

President Maduro announced his withdrawal from the OAS in 2017.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev