The rejection rates for Schengen visa applications have climbed worldwide. As a last-ditch effort, applicants who believe they were erroneously declined have a right to appeal the decision and even take legal action.

“The Schengen Visa code grants rejected visa applicants the right to file an appeal, in case they believe they have been wrongfully rejected,” Schengen Visa Info’s Editor-in-Chief Shkurta Januzi told TRT World.

“Those who have a strong basis for their case, which can be proved, are recommended to appeal their visa rejection,” she added.

An appeal letter must be written that provides strong reasons for why your application was incorrectly rejected.

It should contain personal details about yourself such as your passport number and contact details, as well as details of your case – for instance, when your application was submitted and when you received the rejection.

The most important element of your appeal letter is the reason why your visa was refused, as stated in the rejection letter you received, and why you believe this is incorrect. Your letter must list all reasons, if more than one, why the application must be overturned.

Aykut Elseven, managing partner at Schlun & Elseven Rechtsanwalte, a law firm that helps people apply for work and investor/entrepreneur visas in the Schengen region, says it is advisable to also contact an immigration lawyer for the appeal process in each state.

Appealing your case is called the “Remonstration Procedure,” Elseven tells TRT World. “But each appeal letter is unique as there could be a lot of different reasons for a rejection.”

“We are dealing on a daily basis with clients, who are consulting us for rejected visa decisions of the embassy. In most of the cases we are successfully going through the remonstration process and helping them to obtain the visa,” he said.

Supporting documents

Simply writing that the country was wrong for rejecting your visa is not an appeal. Januzi warns that a common mistake candidates make is not providing enough evidence to justify that their application was mistakenly rejected.

Your letter should contain supplemental material that counters the member state’s decision but which supporting documents you include depends on the reason why your application was rejected.

“If a person is rejected for not having enough money to support their visit in the Schengen area for the intended period, the person should be able to provide documents such as bank statements showing the person has enough money to do that,” said Januzi.

This financial justification can also be supported by documents that prove “the traveller will stay somewhere for free, or that his/her expenses will be covered by a third party,” explains Januzi.

One of the most frequent reasons why visas get denied is a suspicion the applicant may not return to their home country.

In these cases, helpful documents can be your employment contract or a letter from your employer that says you are obliged to return to work upon the end of your planned trip.

If you do not have a job, other helpful documents could be your student enrolment, proof of property of a business or house and/or evidence you have family members in your home country (marriage certificate, birth certificate of children etc.)

Schengen Visa Info advises your letter stay below two pages and even provides a paragraph-to-paragraph template for candidates.

The structure and samples on their website can help you craft a solid and convincing appeal but the final decision lies with the embassy and if it deems the grounds of your application strong enough to reconsider its decision.

Which department makes a decision on your letter depends on the country. For example, the Administrative Regional Tribunal is responsible for visa decisions in Italy but the Directorate of Immigration calls the shots in Norway.

Higher-ranked officers in each body will decide if your rejection should be reversed or not, and some will notify you of their decisions, but the wait time is unpredictable and there is no data on how successful appeals are.

So what happens if your appeal letter was also rejected?

Taking legal action

Visa applicants who say their visas were wrongfully rejected and whose decision was not overturned upon filing an appeal can take legal action against the member state they applied to.