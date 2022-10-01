A viral disease, known as lumpy skin disease (LSD), has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more.

The first cases in South Asia were detected in 2019, and it has since spread to India, China, and Nepal.

The virus was first recorded in Zambia in 1929 and has extended through Africa and more recently to parts of Europe.

Now, it has spread to at least 15 Indian states with the number of cow and buffalo deaths nearly doubling in three weeks, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported.

Western Rajasthan state has seen the worst impact with 60,000 cattle dead and nearly 1.4 million sickened.

How does the disease spread?

The disease is spread by "blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks, explains the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Infected cows and buffaloes get fevers and develop lumps on their skin. The EFSA says it can also lead to death, "especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus".

Infected animals spread the virus through oral and nasal secretions which may contaminate common feeding and water troughs, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Other symptoms include immediate weight loss, lesions in the mouth, reduced milk yield, pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriage, and even death.

Is there a vaccine or any cure?

India is the world's largest milk producer, making up more than a fifth of global production - but exports are only a fraction of this.

To try and protect the industry, authorities are vaccinating healthy cows using a shot designed for a similar disease while efforts are underway to develop a more effective vaccine.

Goatpox, sheeppox and LSD viruses belong to the same capripoxvirus genus, explains India Express.

Vaccines have been developed for the first two, and offer up to 60-70 per cent cross-protection against LSD in cattle.

What is being done to stop the spread?