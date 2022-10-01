North Korea has fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan said, in what is Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week.

At least two projectiles were launched from North Korea, the Japanese coast guard said early on Saturday, while Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the objects appear to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"What appears to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea," the coast guard said in a statement issued at 6:47 am [local time].

In a second statement issued about 15 minutes later, the coast guard said another apparent ballistic missile was launched.

Pyongyang seeks to 'normailise' its tests