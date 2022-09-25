Many young Italians, especially those leaning on the left of the political spectrum, are undecided, unable to make up their minds about which party they should vote for as Italy goes to snap elections on Sunday.

According to a study published by the Rome-based SWG research institute, the percentage of young people between the ages of 18 to 24 who could abstain is between 34 and 38 percent.

“I had some trouble choosing who to vote for,” Beatrice Fiore, an 18-year-old student tells TRT World in Rome. “I don’t feel fully represented by any of the parties or lists.”

Politicians from across the political divide have tried to woo young voters - at times at the expense of being ridiculed for being completely out of touch with younger, first-time voters.

“I am undecided between the two parties,” said 19-year-old Ludovica Marsella, a university student from Rome. “I will decide between today and tomorrow,” she adds, reflecting the last-minute anxiety of many of the undecided that analysts say could eventually set Sunday up for a surprise.

“Even if it wasn’t for the current situation, I think it would have been necessary to go vote,” she adds, “abstaining because you claim you don’t feel represented by anyone seems a bit of a fallacy to me. Nobody will be able to identify [with a party] 100 percent, but I think that a good 90 percent is enough.”

It’s the first time since World War II that forces previously relegated to the fringes of mainstream politics can come to power in Italy. A coalition led by the far-right Brothers of Italy party appears to be on course to win, making its leader Giorgia Meloni the country's first female prime minister.

Meloni, 45, leads Brothers of Italy (Fdl), a populist party that has moved up the opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction over economic and political policies.

As a member of the youth wing of the National Alliance (AN) party, Meloni once called Italy’s former dictator Benito Mussolini “a good politician”.

In recent years, she has tried hard to disassociate herself from Mussolini and what he has come to symbolise.

Meloni was able to get the attention of many Italians when she opted to sit in the opposition as former Prime Minister Mario Draghi governed the country, whose economy was on its knees after the Covid-19 pandemic.