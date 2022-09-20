TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan hosts Israeli PM Lapid in New York
PM Yair Lapid meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Turkevi Center on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit.
Both countries have intensified diplomacy and bilateral cooperation recently, following years of tense relations.
September 20, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have met in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. 

Lapid visited Erdogan at Turkevi Center or Turkish House, in Manhattan, on Tuesday and the meeting was closed to the media. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said bilateral and regional issues were discussed. 

"Very good, very open, very candid and we discussed all the aspects of our relations," Cavusoglu said, noting that both sides exchanged views on regional developments as well.

Both countries have intensified diplomacy and bilateral cooperation recently, following years of tense relations. 

Israeli President Isaac Herzog paid a two-day official visit to Türkiye in March. 

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

In his address to the UN General Assembly earlier in the day, Erdogan said Ankara remains "determined to continue to develop our relations with Israel for the sake of the future, peace and stability of not only the region, but also of Israel, the Palestinian people, and that of ours."

