The fiercest and most widespread battles have broken out between government forces and Tigray rebels in northern Ethiopia on frontlines along the more than 1,000-kilometre Eritrea-Ethiopia border.

“The battles flaring up today is the fiercest and they cover many fronts including across the Ethiopia-Eritrea border,” a military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said it was the latest phase in Ethiopia’s counter-offensive as federal forces keep closing in on the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle.

But rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TLFP) blamed the latest flare-up on what it described as offensives by the Eritrean military.

Eritrean full-scale offensive?

"Eritrean forces have launched a full scale offensive on all fronts today - all the way from Tekeze through to Irob," TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.