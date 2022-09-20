Two people have been confirmed dead and another two found "without vital signs" after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into Japan over the weekend, a government spokesperson has said.

The storm system made landfall by the southwestern city of Kagoshima on Sunday night, and dumped heavy rain across the Kyushu region before moving along the west coast.

By Tuesday morning, it was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone as it crossed to the northeastern coast and headed out to sea.

The storm toppled trees, smashed windows and dumped a month's worth of rain in a 24-hour period on parts of Miyazaki prefecture, where the two deaths were confirmed.

READ MORE:Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea, leaves southwest Japan without power

Government spokesperson Hirozaku Matsuno said another two people had been found "without vital signs," a term often used in Japan before a death has been officially certified by a coroner.