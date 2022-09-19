WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel to launch gas production in contested field with Lebanon
Israel's PM Lapid said that production from the Karish gas field is not connected to the negotiations and “will commence without delay, as soon as it is possible.”
Israel to launch gas production in contested field with Lebanon
Israel set up a gas rig at Karish in June, saying the field is part of its UN-recognised exclusive economic zone. Lebanon says Karish is in disputed waters. / Reuters Archive
September 19, 2022

Israel's prime minister has vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible,” threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Yair Lapid's Monday announcement in a statement from his office came at a sensitive time in long-running efforts by a US mediator to resolve a dispute over the countries' maritime border. US officials have said they are making progress, but need more time to reach a solution.

Lapid said it is “both possible and necessary” to reach an agreement with Lebanon, which he said would benefit both countries and “strengthen regional stability.”

But he said that production from the Karish gas field is not connected to the negotiations and “will commence without delay, as soon as it is possible.”

Israel set up a gas rig at Karish in June, saying the field is part of its UN-recognised exclusive economic zone. Lebanon says Karish is in disputed waters.

READ MORE:Lebanon, Israel inch toward maritime border agreement

Conflict over Karish field

Recommended

In July, the Israeli military shot down three unarmed Hezbollah drones flying over the Karish field. 

Hezbollah’s leader issued a warning to Israel over the maritime dispute, saying that “any arm” that reaches to steal Lebanon’s wealth “will be cut off.”

The heavily armed Hezbollah has repeatedly said in the past that it would use its weapons to protect Lebanon’s economic rights. 

Still, Hezbollah officials have said they would endorse a deal reached between Lebanon’s government and Israel. Israel considers Hezbollah to be one of its greatest threats.

The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 sq km (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.

Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history.

READ MORE: Hezbollah asks Lebanon to use it as leverage in sea dispute with Israel

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia