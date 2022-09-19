Israel's prime minister has vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible,” threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Yair Lapid's Monday announcement in a statement from his office came at a sensitive time in long-running efforts by a US mediator to resolve a dispute over the countries' maritime border. US officials have said they are making progress, but need more time to reach a solution.

Lapid said it is “both possible and necessary” to reach an agreement with Lebanon, which he said would benefit both countries and “strengthen regional stability.”

But he said that production from the Karish gas field is not connected to the negotiations and “will commence without delay, as soon as it is possible.”

Israel set up a gas rig at Karish in June, saying the field is part of its UN-recognised exclusive economic zone. Lebanon says Karish is in disputed waters.

Conflict over Karish field