WORLD
2 MIN READ
Border clashes flare up between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan says its soldiers were returning fire after its outposts along the whole length of the border came under attack by Tajikistan, which hasn't commented on the allegation yet.
Border clashes flare up between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
Almost half of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan's 970-km border is disputed and progress on delimitation in recent years has been glacial. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2022

Tajik forces are attacking Kyrgyz outposts along the whole length of the border and Kyrgyz troops are returning fire, Kyrgyzstan's border guard service has said, an unusual escalation of tensions between the two neighbours.

Kyrgyz border guards were returning fire as clashes took place along the whole length of the border, it said on Friday. 

The fresh clashes took place as both nations' leaders are attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan this week alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as a host of other world leaders.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmo appeared together with a number of other leaders, in a group photo at dinner on Thursday.

Two Tajik border guards were killed in similar clashes earlier this week but the countries, both of which host Russian military bases, appeared to have ceased hostilities afterward.

Recommended

The Kyrgyz and Tajik frontier communities regularly clash over land and water supplies, with border guards often involved.

Last year’s violence between the two militaries was unprecedented, leaving more than 50 people dead and raising fears of a wider conflict.

Almost half of the pair's 970-km border is disputed and progress on delimitation in recent years has been glacial.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days