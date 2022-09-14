The Justice Department has said that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter.

The charges on Wednesday accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the US and other countries.

Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari were charged with four counts of computer-related crimes, including cyber extortion.

Prosecutors said the hackers encrypted and stole data from victims' networks and threatened to release it unless exorbitant ransom payments were made.

In some cases, the victims made those payments, the department said.

The hackers are not believed to have been working on behalf of the Iranian government but instead for their own financial gain, and some of the victims were even in Iran, according to a senior Justice Department official who briefed reporters on the case on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department.

But the official said the activity exists because hackers are permitted by the Iranian government to largely operate with impunity.