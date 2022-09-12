The death toll from a major earthquake in western China has risen to 93 as the search for survivors continues.

Another 25 people remain missing as of Sunday evening, rescuers said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The search for survivors and recovery of bodies were complicated by heavy rains and the risks of landslides, which forced some residents to move to temporary shelters.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Sichuan province last week, with much of the damage concentrated in Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region in the province.

The earthquake also affected Chengdu, the provincial capital, where residents were under strict zero-Covid-19 controls, meaning they were not allowed to leave their buildings.

Footage online showed residents banging at metal gates at the front of apartment complexes as they sought to leave their buildings.

