TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects 'baseless' Arab League decisions
Türkiye will continue to fight terror threat to protect its national security interests, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye rejects 'baseless' Arab League decisions
Ankara reiterates that it is ready to work together with all Arab League members that see the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal, the ministry says. / AA
September 7, 2022

Türkiye has "completely rejected" the "baseless" claims and decisions adopted in Tuesday's Arab League foreign ministers meeting.

The decisions once again targeted Türkiye, and were taken under the influence of some "narrow-minded and short-term interests", the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the stance deprives the Arab League of the opportunity to make a concrete, constructive and sustainable contribution to the solution of regional problems.

The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye will continue to fight terror threat to protect its national security and interests in line with the principles and norms of international law, regardless of the prejudiced approaches of some parties.

Türkiye's fight against separatist terrorism is also critical as part of preserving the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the countries in the region, it added.

Ankara reiterates that it is ready to work together with all Arab League members that see the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal, the ministry said.

Recommended

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Arab League members convened in Egypt's capital Cairo. 

Some countries also chaired a meeting on so-called "Turkish interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries."

READ MORE:Has the Arab League gone soft for anti-Turkey terror groups?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam