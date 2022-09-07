WORLD
3 MIN READ
China quake death toll rises as roads to epicentre reopen
At least 74 people are killed in the major earthquake that struck China's Sichuan province, with 26 still missing and 259 injured.
China quake death toll rises as roads to epicentre reopen
Meanwhile, authorities in the southwestern city of Chengdu maintain strict Covid-19 lockdown measures despite the quake centred in the surrounding province. / AP
September 7, 2022

China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, while the death toll has risen to 74.

In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, state media People's Daily reported on Wednesday.

The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Rescuers had rushed to reach stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief, while 11,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from Luding county, where the quake was centred.

Early on Wednesday, China Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a magnitude 3 aftershock at the epicentre, at a depth of 12 km (7.5 miles).

READ MORE:Rescuers scour for survivors as powerful quake kills dozens in China

Lockdown in Chengdu

Recommended

Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict Covid-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite the quake centred in the surrounding province of Sichuan.

The quake struck a mountainous area, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Chengdu, where tectonic plates grind up against each other.

Buildings in Chengdu and other parts of western China were shaken by Monday's quake. No damage was reported in the city.

Footage circulating online on Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following the quake.

Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu’s lockdown is the most severe since China’s largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation over the summer, prompting rare protests in person and online.

READ MORE: China greenlights world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov