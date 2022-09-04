At least two people have been killed and more believed trapped after a seven-storey unfinished building collapsed in Nigeria's capital Lagos, rescue authorities said.

Two bodies had been recovered from the rubble on Sunday, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP news agency.

At least four other people are believed to be trapped inside, and operations were ongoing, said the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)'s chief executive Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The building was being constructed next to a hospital in the neighbourhood of Oniru, he said. No reason was given for the collapse.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

Frequency of building collapses