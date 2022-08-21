Pakistan's media regulatory watchdog has imposed a ban on live broadcast of speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan.

On Saturday, a statement from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) accused Khan of hurling "baseless" allegations and threats against state institutions and government officials.

The action came hours after Khan's fiery speech at a protest meeting in the national capital of Islamabad.

"WHEREAS, it has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity, " said a statement from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

It said the chairman PEMRA, "in view of the above mentioned background and reasons, hereby prohibits broadcast of live speech of Mr. Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect."

Recorded speech allowed