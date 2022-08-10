Japan's prime minister has reshuffled his cabinet after a slump in approval ratings, replacing the brother of assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe as defence minister.

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno read out a list of new cabinet members on Wednesday including Katsunobu Kato, who served as health minister under Abe and returns to head the ministry.

Flamboyant figure Taro Kono, who has also held several high-profile ministerial posts, was named digital affairs minister, tasked with moving more of Japan's stubbornly analogue systems online.

And Sanae Takaichi, known for her hawkish views, is the new economic security minister. The current foreign and finance ministers will stay in place.

Political veteran Yasukazu Hamada was named defence minister - a key role given Kishida's pledge to ramp up the defence budget to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

Hamada, who previously served as defence minister from 2008-9, replaced Abe's brother Nobuo Kishi, whose ailing health has prompted concern.

Kishi also recently vowed to "thoroughly review" his links to the Unification Church, after acknowledging that church members had served as campaign volunteers.

