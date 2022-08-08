With the latest killing of a Muslim man reported in the New Mexican city of Albuquerque on Friday, the hunt for the killer is on as the police investigate the fourth such slaying involving Muslim men as victims in the last nine months.

Characterised as "targetted killings of Muslim residents", the latest victim in the string of murders have been identified as Naeem Hussain, a 27-year-old resident who originally hailed from Pakistan. Hussain had gone to attend the funerals of the two previous victims. After funeral prayers, he visited a local mosque for a post-service meal, according to Tahir Gauba, director of public affairs at the Islamic Center.

Later, his body was found in the parking space of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, a refugee support group. Like the other three men who were murdered in a similar fashion, Hussain was among “regulars” at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, Gauba said. All four victims attended the same mosque.

The victims may have been killed possibly by the same person or persons, according to the state’s police department.

Before Hussain's killing, the other two murders happened in the last two weeks. The police have also taken a keen interest in a year-old case, a similar killing that occurred in November last year. They are searching for clues to see if all the four murders are linked to each other. The city’s detectives are “determined there is a connection” between all the four killings, but the police are yet to make such a conclusion.

In the November murder, the victim has been identified as Mohammed Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Afghan-American who ran a business with his brother in New Mexico. He was killed outside a halal supermarket.

The second victim was identified as a 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, a member of the city’s large Afghan community. He was shot dead on July 26.

Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old planning director for the city of Espanola, was killed outside his apartment complex on August 1. He had immigrated to the US from Pakistan.

While all three have the same surname, they are not related to each other.

President Joe Biden condemned the murders and described them as hate crimes.

"I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. These hateful attacks have no place in America,” Biden tweeted, expressing his administration’s support to the US Muslim community.