The Taliban has said they are investigating what they described as “claims” that Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital.

Thursday's statement marked the first time the Taliban addressed Sunday's drone strike that killed the head of the Al Qaida network on the balcony of a Kabul safe house that US officials said was linked to a Taliban leader.

However, the group insisted that it “has no knowledge of the arrival and residence” of Al Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

The killing of al Zawahiri has further strained relations between the Taliban and the West, as the Taliban seek an urgent infusion of cash to handle an economic catastrophe in Afghanistan especially after US froze nearly $10 billion of Afghan assets and suspended development assistance to the Taliban administration, a move that deepened the country’s macroeconomic instability and sent its economy into a downwards spiral.

The Taliban had promised in the 2020 Doha Agreement with the US that they would not harbor Al Qaeda members or those seeking to attack the US.

In Thursday's statement, the Taliban appeared to address those concerns.

They said they “ordered the detection and intelligence agencies to conduct serious and comprehensive investigations on various aspects of the mentioned event.”

The statement also contained assurances to the West, saying that “there is no danger from the territory of Afghanistan to any country including America.” It said that the Taliban want the implementation of the Doha Agreement.

