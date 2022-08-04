WORLD
3 MIN READ
US approves Finland, Sweden's NATO membership
Senate's 95 to 1 overwhelming approval of Nordic nations' NATO accession sends a strong message to Russia over its attack on Ukraine, US lawmakers say.
US approves Finland, Sweden's NATO membership
US becomes 23rd of the 30 members to formally endorse Finland, Sweden's accession to NATO.
August 4, 2022

The US Senate has ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, strongly backing the expansion of the transatlantic alliance in the face of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The Senate voted 95 to 1 on Wednesday in favour of the two Nordic countries' accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse it so far, after Italy approved it earlier Wednesday and France on Tuesday.

After the voting, President Joe Biden said that it sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to NATO.

"I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcoming Sweden and Finland," he added.

The sole opponent was Republican Josh Hawley, who argued that the US has to focus on protecting its homeland but also that Washington should concentrate on the challenge from China rather than Europe.

One senator, Republican Rand Paul, voted "present" rather than endorsing or opposing the motion.

READ MORE:Finland, Sweden sign protocols for NATO entry but still need ratification

Security guarantees to Türkiye

Recommended

All 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must agree if Finland and Sweden, officially non-aligned but longtime adjunct partners of the alliance, are admitted.

According to a NATO list, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Türkiye have yet to formally agree to their entry.

Türkiye has posed a challenge, demanding certain concessions from Finland and Sweden to back their memberships.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding that includes the extradition of YPG/PKK terrorists taking refuge in the Nordic countries. 

Stockholm and Helsinki also pledged in the pact they will not provide any support to the PKK and its splinter groups.

But the globally-recognised terrorist group's members have continued to show support in Swedish cities.

Türkiye has warned that it will not approve Nordic countries' applications to NATO until articles of the agreement are met.

Türkiye said on July 21 that a special committee would meet Finnish and Swedish officials in August to assess if the two nations are complying with its conditions.

READ MORE: Altun: Türkiye will assess whether Sweden fulfils its commitments

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing