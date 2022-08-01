Moscow's threat to close a Jewish organisation has widened the chasm between Russia and Israel, raising concerns among Jews who are preparing to leave the country due to its conflict with Ukraine.

The Justice Ministry's request to dissolve the Jewish Agency for Israel's Russian branch was the subject of a preliminary hearing in Moscow court on Thursday. The next hearing was set for August 19.

Even as Moscow criticises Israeli leaders' statements opposing Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Kremlin rejects any political motivation.

Established over 90 years ago, the Jewish Agency is closely linked to the Israeli government. It facilitates Jewish families' immigration to Israel by managing travel arrangements and covering air travel costs.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February, more than 16,000 Russians have reportedly emigrated to Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.

About 34,000 more people have taken vacations to Israel.

Some media reports suggest that Israel is promoting the emigration of high-tech workers that Russia needs the most right now through the Jewish Agency.

They say that the issue extends beyond a brain drain and represents overt, if not deliberate, harm to Russia.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Russian authorities also suspect the organisation of illegally gathering information on Russian citizens.

But why has Russia sparked this diplomatic conflict over the Jewish Agency now, and what will it take to resolve the matter?

The representative of the Jewish Agency stated that his group likewise believed that this might be the outcome of some "internal Russian power struggle that has nothing to do with us", according to The Times of Israel.