North Korea has not reported any fever cases for the first time in more than two months since it confirmed its first Covid-19 infections in May.

"There were no new fever patients reported" over a 24-hour period from Thursday evening, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday, marking the first time the isolated country had reported no new cases since it began tallying numbers in May.

While it has maintained a rigid coronavirus blockade since the start of the pandemic, experts have said that massive Omicron outbreaks in neighbouring countries meant it was only a matter of time before Covid snuck in.

North Korea has recorded nearly 4.8 million infections since late April, KCNA said, adding "99.994 percent" of them had fully recovered with just 204 patients under treatment.

Apparently due to a lack of testing capacity, North Korea refers to "fever patients" rather than "Covid patients" in case reports.

READ MORE:North Korea claims close to end of Covid crisis amid fresh surge in Asia

Zero cases

The country has one of the world's worst healthcare systems, with poorly-equipped hospitals, few intensive care units, and no Covid-19 treatment drugs or mass testing ability, experts say.