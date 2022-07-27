WORLD
3 MIN READ
China calls on UN to hold conference on Palestine with greater authority
The Chinese mission to the UN urged the body to work with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to bring about broader and more effective efforts to promote peace in the region.
China calls on UN to hold conference on Palestine with greater authority
Geng Shuang (Front), China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations is calling to reboot talks to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. / Reuters
July 27, 2022

China has called on the UN Security Council to hold an international peace conference with greater authority to politically resolve the Palestinian issue.

The deputy chief of the Chinese mission to the UN, Geng Shuang, urged the UNSC to take “more active and vigorous actions on the Palestinian issue” on Tuesday.

“China calls for a larger, more authoritative, and more influential international peace conference, in which permanent members of the Council and all stakeholders in the Middle East process are invited to participate in exploring effective ways and means to politically resolve the Palestinian issue," said Shuang.

During a debate on the situation in the Middle East at the UNSC on Tuesday, Geng asked the UN body to work with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to bring about broader and more effective efforts to promote peace.

The Chinese diplomat said the Middle East peace process was “still at a standstill,” a statement from the mission said.

Expressing concern over the non-implementation of UN resolutions, he said the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people have been continuously violated, and their predicament has been further exacerbated.

Recommended

READ MORE:Love, loss, longing: How Palestinian musicians are reviving old folk songs

“The question of Palestine is the core of the Middle East issue that bears on regional peace and security. It should not be marginalised, much less forgotten,” he added. “Reversing the situation on the ground brooks no delay.”

“Israel continues to expand its settlement activities in the occupied territories, with more than 300 settlements having been built so far and more than 700,000 settlers having moved in," he said.

"Thus continuing to squeeze the living space of Palestinian people and undermining the prospect of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.

He urged Israel to abide by international law, implement Security Council Resolution 2334, and immediately stop all settlement activities.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing