China has called on the UN Security Council to hold an international peace conference with greater authority to politically resolve the Palestinian issue.

The deputy chief of the Chinese mission to the UN, Geng Shuang, urged the UNSC to take “more active and vigorous actions on the Palestinian issue” on Tuesday.

“China calls for a larger, more authoritative, and more influential international peace conference, in which permanent members of the Council and all stakeholders in the Middle East process are invited to participate in exploring effective ways and means to politically resolve the Palestinian issue," said Shuang.

During a debate on the situation in the Middle East at the UNSC on Tuesday, Geng asked the UN body to work with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to bring about broader and more effective efforts to promote peace.

The Chinese diplomat said the Middle East peace process was “still at a standstill,” a statement from the mission said.

Expressing concern over the non-implementation of UN resolutions, he said the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people have been continuously violated, and their predicament has been further exacerbated.