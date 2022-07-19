The United Kingdom has recorded its highest ever temperature as a fierce heatwave leaves much of western Europe sweltering, fuelling ferocious wildfires and stretching emergency services.

After UK's warmest night on record, the country's Met Office registered a provisional reading of 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit) at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, breaching the 40C mark for the first time.

"Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office meteorological agency added. Before Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019.

The high temperatures have triggered an unprecedented red alert for extreme heat in much of England and Wales, where some rail lines were closed as a precaution and schools shuttered in some areas.

Experts blame climate change for the latest heatwave and note the more frequent extreme weather will only worsen in years to come.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas expressed hope that the heat would serve as a “wake-up call” for governments and voters to do more on climate change.

The WMO warned that temperatures may remain above normal into the middle of next week, adding that such events could occur with greater frequency in the future.

Wildfires and scorching temperatures across Europe