WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pegasus spyware used to target 30 Thai activists - cyber watchdogs
A joint investigation by human rights and cyber monitoring groups have found that over a dozen activists and academics in Thailand have been hacked through Pegasus spyware
Pegasus spyware used to target 30 Thai activists - cyber watchdogs
The human rights and cyber monitoring groups suspect the attacks were launched locally. / Reuters
July 18, 2022

At least 30 political activists in Thailand have been hacked using Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group's surveillance spyware Pegasus.

Thai human rights group iLaw, in its report on Monday, said 24 political activists, three academics and three members of civil society groups were targeted between October 2020 and November 2021.

The probe by iLaw, Southeast Asian internet watchdog Digital Reach and Toronto-based Citizen Lab, followed a mass alert from Apple in November.

The alert informed thousands of iPhone users, including in Thailand, that they were targets of "state-sponsored attackers".

Yingcheep Atchanont, programme manager at iLaw, was among those hacked and said his group would investigate further, and pursue legal action once it becomes clear who in Thailand was operating Pegasus.

"NSO has said that they only sell the software to governments and that all the victims here are Thai government critics, so they benefited the most," he said.

NSO Group and a spokesperson for Thailand's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE: Pegasus spyware 'attack' targets phones of Spanish PM, defence minister

Recommended

'Tip of the iceberg'

Pegasus has been used by governments to spy on journalists, activists and dissidents and the Israeli firm behind it, NSO Group, has been sued by Apple and placed on a US trade blacklist.

Wetang Phuangsup, a spokesperson for Thailand's ministry of Digital Economy and Society, said his ministry was not aware of any usage of spyware by the government.

Citizen Lab's report, which was separate to that of iLaw, examined digital traces left in the victims' phones and identified Pegasus usage in Thailand as far back as May 2014.

John Scott-Railton, a Citizen Lab researcher, said the investigation showed Pegasus was being operated in Thailand, with many more hacking victims likely.

"What we uncovered is a lot of targeting of dozens of people over a specific time frame, but having done investigation into Pegasus...over the decade, I am confident that it is the tip of the iceberg," he said in an online presentation on Monday.

READ MORE:Dozens of journalists, activists in El Salvador hacked with Pegasus spyware

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing