Wildfires across southwest Europe have shown no signs of abating, as parts of the continent readied for new temperature records early next week.

Firefighters in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece on Sunday continued to battle forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of hectares of land and killed several personnel since the start of the week.

Firefighters in the coastal town of Arcachon in France's southwestern Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured more than 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) since Tuesday.

Further evacuation orders were given on Saturday for a few hundred residents, firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP news agency.

"Several fires are still active in France," interior minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

"Our firefighters are fighting the flames with remarkable courage," he added.

Since Tuesday, more than 14,000 people – residents and tourists combined – have been forced to decamp with seven emergency shelters set up in order to receive evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of southern France on Sunday.

Portugal

In Portugal, the meteorological institute forecast temperatures of up to 42C with no respite before next week.

The civil defence, however, took advantage of a slight drop in temperatures after a July record of 47C on Thursday to try to stamp out one remaining major fire in Portugal's north.