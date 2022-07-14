Libya's government has replaced the head of the key National Oil Corporation in a dramatic move that prompted the United States to warn against any "armed confrontation" over the sector.

The North African country's vast oil reserves have often been at the heart of political disputes, but the NOC had largely stayed neutral despite years of division since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Gaddafi.

However, in a decree made public on Wednesday, the unity government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah appointed former central banker Farhat Bengdara to replace NOC head and veteran technocrat Mustafa Sanalla.

On Thursday morning, Bengdara took up office at NOC headquarters in Tripoli, where he held a news conference.

"It's vitally important under the current conditions that Libya regains its oil and gas export capacity as quickly as possible," he told journalists.

"The oil sector has fallen prey to political struggles, but we will work to prevent political interference in the sector."

'Vital' to stability