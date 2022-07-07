Ankara will assess whether Stockholm fulfils the commitments it has made to combat terrorism, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said, reminding Sweden that its entry into NATO depends on that.

Türkiye has "specific expectations" in mind in its fight against terrorism and Sweden must recognise Ankara's security concerns, Altun told Swedish newspaper Expressen on Thursday.

He stressed that a memorandum of understanding signed by Türkiye, Sweden and Finland in June-end should not be regarded as a confirmation of the Nordic countries' entry into NATO.

Türkiye has been calling on Sweden and Finland to fulfil their promises before the ratification of the memorandum in Turkish parliament — a necessary step for the induction of new members in the 30-member transatlantic NATO alliance.

"Türkiye will assess whether Sweden fulfils the commitments. Let's be clear, we have been a member of the alliance for 70 years and have the second-largest army in the alliance, which Sweden wants to join today. The assessment here will be conducted by Türkiye," Altun said.

He reiterated that the Swedish government made a written commitment to take necessary steps against terrorism.

"We had made it clear from the beginning of the process that we would assess Sweden's membership independently. Türkiye, as a sovereign country, made a move in exchange for these commitments. In other words, Sweden pledged to comply with Türkiye's demands," Altun added.

