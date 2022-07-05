Italy has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions affected by the worst drought in 70 years.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi issued emergency decrees on Monday for the five regions affected by drought in the Po River and the eastern Alpine basins, allocating 36.5 million euros ($37.5 million) in emergency funds to tackle the water shortage.

Since the beginning of the year, northern Italy has seen half as much rain as it did on average in previous years.

The largest Italian agricultural producers association, Coldiretti, has warned that drought has so far caused nearly 3 billion euros ($3.10 billion) worth of losses in the agriculture sector. Wheat production suffered a 30 percent yield loss, while corn and fodder production saw a 45 percent reduction, according to the association.

More than a hundred municipalities across the region have declared water rationing.

The Po, Italy’s longest river, flows eastward for more than 650 kilometres from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea. High temperatures and a lack of snow in the mountains have compounded the problem. Farmers in Po Valley have been reporting that salty seawater is seeping into the river and destroying crops.

The emergency declaration comes a day after a glacier in the Italian Alps collapsed, killing at least seven people. Thirteen others remain missing.