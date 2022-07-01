Chinese President Xi Jinping has officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong's new leader John Lee as the city marked the 25th anniversary of its return from Britain to China.

Hong Kong's "true democracy" started after the city's handover to China from colonial Britain 25 years ago, Xi said on Friday.

"After reuniting with the motherland, Hong Kong's people became the masters of their own city," Xi said. "Hong Kong's true democracy started from here."

He said there was "no reason" to change the One Country, Two Systems model under which Hong Kong is governed.

The model is "such a good system, has no reason at all to change, and it must be upheld in the long run," Xi said. He added that everything Beijing had done was "for the good of Hong Kong".

Lee, a former security official who oversaw the crackdown on 2019 anti-Beijing protests, pledged to uphold the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, and bear allegiance to Hong Kong. He also pledged to be accountable to the central government in Beijing.

Red lanterns and posters declaring a "new era" of stability decorated main roads and walkways close to the convention centre where the last colonial governor, Chris Patten, tearfully handed Hong Kong back to China at a rain-drenched ceremony in 1997.

At 8 am (0000 GMT), a group of officials gathered next to Victoria Harbour for a flag-raising ceremony in blustery conditions as the city experienced its first typhoon this year. Helicopters flew over the harbour dangling the flags of China and Hong Kong.

Xi did not attend the flag-rasing event, with media reporting he stayed overnight across the border in Shenzhen after arriving in Hong Kong on Thursday.