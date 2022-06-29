Indigenous Ecuadorians have marched in central Quito to call for a restart of negotiations suspended by the government more than two weeks into disruptive and often violent daily protests against rising living costs.

Chanting "we don't want 10 cents, we want results," several hundred people on Wednesday demonstrated in the city centre, near the seat of government which was blocked off by police, metal fencing and razor wire.

A protester with a traditional red poncho leading a group of men with makeshift shields addressed the rest by megaphone, "We will stay here until the president of the republic reinstates the dialogue."

"If we need to sleep here ... we will," he added.

Negotiations to end the protests that have rocked the South American country since June 13 were suspended Tuesday — on what would have been their second day — after the government blamed the death of a soldier on demonstrators.

An estimated 14,000 Ecuadorians — most of them in Quito — have taken part in a nationwide show of discontent against deepening hardship in an economy dealt a serious blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic struggles