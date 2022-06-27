Ecuadorean Indigenous organisations have met with the government to discuss demands for lower fuel and food prices which have sparked two weeks of protests, hitting the country's weakened economy and threatening its oil production.

Indigenous groups led by organisation Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) said in a statement earlier on Monday that the price reduction to $2.45 per gallon for gasoline extra and $1.80 per gallon for diesel was not enough.

But in the afternoon the groups attended a meeting with government officials, even as backers marched in Quito in rejection of the new prices.

"We will drive results for the 10-point agenda, we call on our mobilised supporters to be vigilant," CONAIE said on Twitter.

President Guillermo Lasso late on Sunday announced a 10-cent per gallon cut to gasoline and diesel prices, the latest concession to try to quell the sometimes-violent demonstrations, which began on June 13.

At least seven people have died in connection with the marches and the country's oil output has been halved, with the energy ministry saying a production halt is possible by Tuesday if roadblocks and takeovers of oil wells continue.

Lasso, whose adversarial relationship with the national assembly worsened during the protests, has also withdrawn security measures and announced subsidised fertilisers and debt forgiveness.

Having to cut oil production amid globally high prices "is a crime," Italo Cedeno, the manager of state-run oil company Petroecuador, told a local television station.

Lasso said earlier in a tweet that measures including the gas price cut will cost some $600 million.