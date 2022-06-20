Hundreds of Indigenous people have entered Ecuador's capital Quito, following almost a week of protests against the economic and social policies of President Guillermo Lasso, who has not been able to lift road blocks and violence across the country.

Indigenous protesters arrived in trucks, cars, and on foot on Sunday amid a state of exception declared by Lasso in three provinces - including that of Quito - in a bit to curb protests that have at times seen violence, with police captured, and attacks on oil industry and flower farms.

More protesters were still making their way towards the city, according to a Reuters news agency witness.

Protests began on Monday with a list of 10 demands, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, and more time for small and medium sized farmers to pay their debts.

Lasso has called for dialogue and announced measures to help vulnerable sectors of society, including subsidized fertiliser, increased budget for health and education for indigenous communities, and forgiveness of outstanding loans of up to $3,000.