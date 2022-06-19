A Palestinian worker was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said on Sunday the worker was shot while trying to cross through an Israeli separation barrier to reach his workplace inside Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man killed as Nabil Ghanem, 53, from the West Bank city of Nablus.

Ghanem’s body is still withheld by Israeli forces at a hospital in Kefar Saba in central Israel, the statement said.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed that soldiers had opened fire on the Palestinian man as he attempted to cross through the barrier into Israel.

Seeking jobs inside Israel

Wages on Israeli farms and construction sites are far higher than what most Palestinian employers can pay in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israeli since 1967.

Jobs inside Israel are highly coveted by many Palestinians. Some have permits to work in Israel while others seek to cross without authorisation.