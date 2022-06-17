Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers since 2020, according to a new report published by Türkiye's Ombudsman Institution.

"The pushbacks in themselves are against international law, and many of the pushback practices are accompanied by grave rights violations," said the report on Friday.

The report titled "Pushbacks and Drowning Human Rights in the Aegean Sea" exposed the violation of international immigration law by Greece.

According to the data from the Directorate of Migration Management that the report used, Greek forces pushed back a total of 41,523 asylum seekers between 2020 and May 31, 2022.

Noting that 98 percent of the pushbacks involved torture and ill-treatment, it said 88 percent of the 8,000 asylum seekers who came to the Greek border were beaten.

It added that 97 percent of them suffered theft, five percent sexual assault, and eight percent electric shock, while 49 percent were forced to undress and 16 percent drowned.

Of the children among them, 68 percent were exposed to or witnessed violence and abuse, stressed the report.

Tip of the iceberg

As a result of these practices in land pushbacks, 53 asylum seekers died last year, including 33 who froze to death and drowned in the Meric River, which forms the border between Greece and Türkiye.