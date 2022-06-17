China has launched its third aircraft carrier, the first designed and built entirely in the country, marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower.

It is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", said state broadcaster CCTV on Friday.

The Fujian will take years before it reaches operational capacity, as the Ministry of Defence has not announced a date for entry into service.

"Sailing and mooring tests will be carried out as planned after the ship is launched," CCTV reported.

Launched in a Shanghai shipyard to great fanfare, the Fujian is more technically advanced than the other Chinese carriers.

China has two other aircraft carriers in service. The Liaoning was commissioned in 2012 and the Shandong entered service in 2019.

Unlike the Fujian, they use a ski-jump style platform to launch aircraft and do not have a catapult launcher system.

