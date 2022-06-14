Türkiye is against inequality, injustice and manipulation of information, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

The new generation of communicators has important duties to fight global injustice in the field of information, Altun said on Tuesday while speaking at a ceremony of the International Media Information Association in Ankara.

"We should try to protect and raise our country's breakthroughs, reputation and brand value with positive communication campaigns,” said Altun.

He added that it has to be a dynamism that will expose the perception operation, distortions and misrepresentations of anti-Türkiye and terror organisations.

"Today, the fight against disinformation and lies in politics and the media has become one of the biggest issues for our country and the world," Altun said.

"The presence of media members who stand up for professional, moral, legal, democratic, and social values during this struggle is very valuable.”

READ MORE: Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch