Türkiye and Pakistan are determined to increase cooperation on both bilateral and international platforms, the Turkish president has said.

"We have comprehensively discussed our bilateral relations, and regional and global issues," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following one-on-one and delegation-level talks in Ankara.

"We are ready to further strengthen Türkiye-Pakistan relations "with a strategic perspective in line with the history, friendship, and potential of the two countries," he added.

On bilateral cooperation in the defence industry, Erdogan said: "We are pleased with the concrete cooperation on projects developed recently ... The joint corvettes production as part of Türkiye’s National Ship Project (MILGEM) sets an important example."

In July 2018, Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with Türkiye's state-run defence firm ASFAT. According to the plan, two corvettes will be built in Türkiye and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer.

"We have achieved the annual bilateral trade volume worth $1 billion, and are aiming to increase it to $5 billion," the Turkish president said.

The two leaders, with the participation of Cabinet members of both countries, also attended the signing ceremony of the agreements.

Türkiye and Pakistan signed seven agreements in various fields including trade, housing, debt management, and transportation.

Ensuring stability in Afghanistan

Erdogan said ensuring permanent stability in Afghanistan is of critical importance and "we are working together to help the Afghan people alleviate the effects of the humanitarian crisis."

About the longstanding Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, Erdogan said: "We continue to support the efforts put forward to resolve the Kashmir issue ... in line with the legitimate expectations of our Kashmiri brothers and within the framework of the UN resolutions."