The first polls have closed and counting is under way in Australia's fiercely fought national election that could end a decade of unbroken conservative rule.

Election frontrunner Anthony Albanese asked voters on Saturday to give his centre-left party a "crack" at running the country, and urged people to spurn "divisive" Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Albanese, the 57-year-old Labor Party leader, said he was "very positive" about the outcome as Australians went to the polls in their millions.

Albanese has pledged to end Australia's foot dragging on climate change, help people struggling with soaring prices and to hold a referendum on giving indigenous people an institutional voice in national policy making.

"I feel a sense of momentum," Albanese said on Saturday as he visited a polling station in Melbourne, posing for selfies with locals and their dogs.

"We have plans to embrace the opportunities that are there from acting on climate change," he said.

Neither party assured of victory

In a land scarred by ever more ferocious bushfires, floods, and droughts, climate change was on many voters' minds.