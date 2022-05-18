TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye working to increase co-operation with US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a US tour, said a meeting at the level of presidents could take place this year.
Türkiye working to increase co-operation with US
Cavusoglu will attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum within the margins of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. / AA
May 18, 2022

Türkiye wants to resolve issues with the US, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking in an address at the Turkevi Center in New York on Tuesday, Cavusoglu recalled the "important" meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Rome, Italy last year.

"We have established a strategic mechanism upon Mr. Biden's proposal," said the foreign minister, referring to a diplomatic effort agreed in Rome on October 31, 2021.

Erdogan and Biden agreed to establish a mechanism that promotes high-level dialogue and addresses issues on which Türkiye and the US do not fully agree, along with issues they are working on.

"Within the framework of the crises around the world, we will discuss with the US on which areas we can develop our relations as part of this mechanism," said Cavusoglu.

READ MORE: Erdogan, Biden agree to meet in June

Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism

Recommended

During the April 4 visit of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Ankara, the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism was launched. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the level of foreign ministers.

A meeting at the level of presidents could take place this year, Cavusoglu said.

"I hope, within this mechanism, we can solve or reduce the issues and improve our co-operation by working with a result-oriented approach," he added.

Türkiye-US relations have been strained in recent years due to the latter's co-operation with the PKK terrorist organisation in Syria, its stance toward the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

On Wednesday, Cavusoglu will attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum within the margins of the UN General Assembly.

He will also attend the Global Food Security Call to Action ministerial meeting to be hosted by Blinken and hold bilateral meetings.

READ MORE: Turkey, US security advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks